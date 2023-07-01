BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — Today, the Baldwin Police Department and the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers and one juvenile in connection with a residential burglary.

The residence was empty at the time, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities confiscated one firearm and a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.

Cameron Hawkins, 18, Tydric Fleming, 19, Tyrell Randle, 18, and Jacob Halcombe, 19, were all arrested for Simple Burglary, Contributing to Juveniles and Gambling in Public.

Halcombe received additional charges for Possession of Marijuana and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He also had a warrant out of Houston for a separate offense.