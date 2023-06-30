BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The Baldwin Police Department is cracking down on fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.

Officers with the Baldwin Police Department are warning people against popping fireworks and playing loud music during the holiday weekend. While fireworks have been illegal in city limits for years, police say they will be enforcing the ruling more due to the extreme heat conditions.

“We don’t want nobody’s house to catch on fire or anything like that. We are asking for the people in the town of Baldwin, please do not pop fireworks. It is a fine if…you get caught,” said Baldwin Chief of Police Anthony Gibson.

Chief Gibson says the ruling has been in effect for a long time, but police will patrol the town to stop anyone from breaking the law because of the high risk of fire due to the dry conditions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sgt. Joseph Garrison with Baldwin Police says there have not been many reports of fireworks popping since the ruling has been made, but the department wants to make it known if you want to pop fireworks, then they need to travel elsewhere.

While fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of St. Mary Parish, they are illegal in all municipalities, including Baldwin.

“We are just a small town, but we do get our share of calls and we got officers on the streets that will take care of it,” said Sgt. Garrison.

Chief Gibson says there will be an additional fine for blaring loud music. Both fines could be as high as $400 each.