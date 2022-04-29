FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A suspect in a December 2021 murder in Baldwin has been arrested in Texas by U.S. Marshals, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr., 17, of Baldwin, faces charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was arrested on Thursday, April 28 for the Dec. 13, 2021, shooting death of Treamell Robertson, 18, on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin.

Druilhet is considered the main suspect in an investigation that has already seen a pair of arrests for accessory after the fact. Tamika Stewart Bougere, 45 of Baldwin was arrested on Dec. 17, 2021, and was charged with accessory after the fact for second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.

On Jan. 31 of this year, Catrina Angelant Druilhet, 42 of Baldwin, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice by tampering, and accessory after the fact to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.