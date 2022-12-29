ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is asking for the community’s help locating a 15-year-old.
Lester Chinchilla-Flores, 15, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5’0 in height, and around 100 pounds, according to MCPD.
MCPD said that he was last seen around 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, on Federal Ave. near Marshal St. in Morgan City.
He was last seen wearing a green sweater, black or grey polo-style shirt, grey joggers, black hat, and grey slides.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.