ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A threat of violence at V.B. Glencoe Charter School is being investigated, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

According to authorities, a note making threatening remarks was found on campus on Friday. At this time, deputies and school administration are investigating, however, no credible evidence has been found regarding the threat.

Authorities said that additional security measures have been put in place in response to the situation.

“I want to reassure the V.B. Glencoe Charter School community that we are working closely with Director Loren Decuir and Vice Principle Brandan Trahan to ensure the safety of the students and faculty,” Chief Deputy Gary Driskell said. “Any threat of this nature is considered credible until proven otherwise.”

This investigation is ongoing.

With any information, contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960 or submit a tip through their website.