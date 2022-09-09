MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Marine Section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary and theft case involving camps in the area of the Atchafalaya River south of Morgan City to Shell Island Bayou.

According to the sheriff’s office, several camps have been confirmed to have been hit.

Deputies say one arrest has been made and some stolen property recovered.

Citizens who own camps in the area are being asked to check on your camp site as soon as possible and inform the SMPSO if you find that your camp was burglarized.

You can contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960, or send a crime tip to us at www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips.