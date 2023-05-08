ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the area and throughout Acadiana to be on the lookout for two runaway juveniles.

Over the weekend, detectives posted information on the runaway teens: Bryleigh Landry, 14, and Tamia Clay, 14.

Landry, from Franklin, was last seen at her home on May 7 around midnight.

(SMPSO)

Clay, from Patterson, was last seen at her home on May 6 around 9:30 pm.

Detectives say Clay was wearing black tights, a white hoodie with black writing, and black slides.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.