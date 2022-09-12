ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) continues its investigation into a deadly RV fire in Amelia at the end of last week.

A woman’s recreational vehicle caught on fire Friday, September 9, at 1:30 p.m., resulting in her death, said SFM.

The fire occurred at in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane.

According to authorities, her body was located in in the kitchenette area of the RV. The victim is believed to be the 40-year-old lone owner of the vehicle, said authorities.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.