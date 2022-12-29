FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested on several warrants including one for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).

Arizeon Keal, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 28 on a warrant dated Aug. 23 and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and attempted second-degree murder (six counts), according to FPD.

Police said that Keal was also arrested on a warrant dated April 1, for disturbing the peace by alarming the public and illegal carrying of weapons, and on a warrant for the Carencro Police Department for theft (three counts).

Keal was booked on a $753,000 bond.

FPD said that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.