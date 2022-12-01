FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man was arrested for sunbathing nude on his roof.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they received a complaint just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a man who was sunbathing nude on the roof of a house. When officers arrived, they observed the nude subject and requested that he come down from the roof where he was arrested.

Lee Segura, 70 of Franklin was arrested on the charge of obscenity. Segura was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.