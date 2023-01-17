Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.

Authorities said police responded to reports of a large fight at approximately 8:44 p.m. Friday at Franklin Senior High School. Officers on scene began to separate the subjects who were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lockdown.

Police said the department cannot confirm that any shots were fired during the incident, but it has been confirmed that no shots were fired inside of the school building. Further investigations showed that no student-athletes were involved in the incident.

It was also determined that the arrestees are affiliated with gangs known as the “Purple Babies” and “Bray Lane Steppers” and have been engaged in conflicts between the rival gangs, authorities said.

The following three subjects were arrested:

Kalob Peters, 19, of Franklin.

Ash Lee Miller, Jr., 21, of New Iberia.

Daylon Hines, 22, Jeanerette.

All three were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot and criminal street gangs and each was held on $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending, police said. All arrests regarding this incident will be forwarded to the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, Chitimacha Tribal Police Department and St. Mary Parish Schools District Personnel also assisted in the incident.

The Franklin Police Department is asking anyone who has any information or was a witness to the above incident to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.