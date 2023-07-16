ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 17-year-old has been unanimously convicted of manslaughter in St. Mary Parish.

Jayden Vongchanh, 17, has been convicted of manslaughter on July 14.

According to the release, “On December 13, 2020, Vongchanh and his friends went to a party in Iberia Parish. After Vongchanh’s group became disruptive, they were told to leave the property. As Vongchanh’s group was getting in their car to leave, Vongchanh pulled out a handgun and shot Liam McDuff, a 19-year-old LSU student. McDuff died as a result of his wounds. Shortly after, Vongchanh made a social media post boasting about the shooting.”

At the time of the shooting, Vongchanh had escaped from a juvenile facility in Baton Rouge. He had been on the run for almost 60 days. This also means it was illegal for him to be in possession of a handgun as a juvenile.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though Vongchanh was a juvenile at the time of the incident, he was charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the case. Although the crime occurred in Iberia Parish, the case was transferred to St. Mary Parish and heard by a St. Mary Parish jury.

The release stated, “A sentencing hearing is set before the Honorable Curtis Sigur on September 7, 2023. The sentencing exposure for manslaughter is up to 40 years at hard labor.”