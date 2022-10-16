FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month.

According to the Franklin Police Department (FPD), the 15-year-old was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts)

Illegal use of a weapon

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Attempted second-degree murder (18 counts)

According to FPD, the shooting happened in the area of Iberia St. and Oakdale St. around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. Once authorities arrived, it was learned that bullets hit a home and vehicle.

No injuries were reported, according to FPD.

FPD said that through an investigation, the 15-year-old was identified as a suspect and was arrested on Oct. 12, around 11 a.m.

The juvenile was booked and processed, then later released pending juvenile court.

FPD said that the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may be made.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.