UPDATE 1/4/23 8:30 a.m.: Morgan City Police have located the child, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY: MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Kristhel Ninoska Chinchilla Canizales, 12. A Facebook post made by the police department says Kristhel is a runaway, last seen around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Louisa St.

Kristhel was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jean skirt, blue backpack. Anyone with information on the juvenile’s location is urged to contact MCPD immediately.