St. Mary Parish woman accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from a business

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 64-year-old woman is at the center of a theft/forgery investigation in the Amelia area.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ava Hirstiuf, of Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday morning.

On April 21, 2020, SMPSO detectives met with a local business owner who stated that someone had stolen money from his business.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that money in the amount totaling $474,105 had been stolen from the business.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, detectives made contact with Ava Hirstiuf and advised her of the active warrant for her arrest on the charges of theft and forgery.

Hirstiuf was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

No bail has been set.