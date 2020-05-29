St. Mary Parish shooting suspect posts bond after allegedly shooting a woman in her bed

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Shaquille Thomas is fighting for her life in a New Orleans hospital after her family says she was shot in the head.

The family is speaking out about the way Shaquille’s situation was handled.

The Thomas family says on Mary 22, police were called after an argument between Shaquille and her mother’s boyfriend, Troy Watson, escalated.



“Law enforcement should see that if someone calls 911 for a situation involving domestic violence, the parties should be separated. They should not be left in the same home when someone is calling for help,” attorney for the Thomas family, Ronald Haley, said.



Thomas’ family says she was asleep on the morning of May 22nd when Watson allegedly shot her in the head.

Shaquille is in serious condition with a fractured skull.

Watson was arrested and booked with attempted second-degree murder.



“Absolutely devastated and totally afraid. The issue the family is having is he was booked on attempted 2nd-degree murder however there is no mention of domestic violence,” Natasha Benoit, a family attorney, said.



Watson has posted bail and is out on bond.



“Fearful that he will try to complete the job. He shot the daughter in the head while she was sleeping with a 6-month-old child and he may harm the mother now. He left the job undone,” Benoit continues.



Thomas’ family attorney, Ronald Haley, says Shaquille’s case was mishandled.

He tells News 10 the correct action will be taken against the Morgan City Police Department.

“Favoritism was shown to the defendant after the shooting took place,” adds Haley. “If a person is arrested on a felony charge, that person does not go to the city jail, that person goes to the parish jail. They may be held at city jail then transferred. That person should not be allowed to make bond until they are transported to the facility that has jurisdiction.”