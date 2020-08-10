St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for information about recent camper theft

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

BAYOU VISTA, La. (BRPROUD) – On July 31, a pickup truck can be seen driving off with a camper in the video below:

As you can see in the video, the pickup truck backs up, hooks up and makes off with the camper a little after 6 a.m.

The camper was located on Canal Rd. in Bayou Vista and it is described as a 2007 Cougar Travel Trailer.

The St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for any information about this incident.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 337-828-1960 or send information via our website at www.stmaryso.com.

