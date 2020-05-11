St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for boat thieves caught on camera

1  of  2
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies are looking for information concerning the theft of a boat that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 7.

Two subjects in a white single cab pickup truck are seen taking the boat, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith. The boat is a 19 ft. x 5 ft. aluminum boat with the words “Big Daddy” in black on both sides with a striped bimini top and a Yamaha 150 hp four-stroke motor. The boat was taken from a location on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. In the video, the passenger of the white truck gets out, lowers the bimini top and connects the boat.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to send in crime tips to http://www.stmaryso.com.

