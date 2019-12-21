St. Mary Parish man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local agency is spreading the holiday spirit with an annual program to help the less fortunate.

Most of the homeless population are celebrating Christmas without walls, meaning, no where safe to sleep or shelter. But this is truly the giving season where SMILE CAA steps in with Christmas cheer.

It was a heartfelt moment inside smile community action agency as people from all walks of life gathered to receive warm clothes on the backs.

"It's beautiful. that's the only way i can explain it. Just beautiful," said Veronica Green.

The agency collects winter items throughout the year to give back during this annual program.

"We know during this time of season, there are a lot of families that are suffering different adversities. But we just want you to know that we will continue to think about you, pray for you and help you along the way," Green said.

People like Green depend on this agency and the services it provides to turn their lives around.

"I know what it's like to struggle," said Green.

Testimonies of living with no-to-low income, being elderly or disabled and more filled the room.

"And when people offer to help, it's a blessing. It's like someone finally cares about us," Green said.

That affection was displayed as gifts, food hot chocolate and other resources were handed out.

"It is everything to them. Especially when you see someone sleeping on the streets and they don't have blankets or loves," said Gwendolyn Dunbar, with SMILE CAA.

Dunbar recently joined SMILE's staff with a passion to make a difference, she said.

"It's a little sad when people call sometimes and you have to hear their story heart breaks for them because you want to help everybody, but you cant help everybody. But you try," Dunbar said.

Anyone interested in donating winter items, you can drop them off at 501 St. John Street in Lafayette.