St. Mary Parish man arrested for using fake money at local businesses

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested 42-year-old Chris Landry of Berwick for monetary instrument abuse.

They say a deputy was called to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of fake money being used.

According to the deputy, the owner of the business stated that Landry had tried to exchange a counterfeit bill for smaller bills.

Through the investigation, the deputy traveled to another business in Bayou Vista where Landry had attempted to again exchange a counterfeit bill for smaller bills.

Sometime later, the deputy, assisted by the Berwick Police Department, made contact with Landry on Third Street in Berwick.

Landry was then arrested and taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was later released on a $3,000 bond.