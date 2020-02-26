Former Morgan City police officer arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Arthur Donald Lacoste Jr., 53, was arrested by St. Mary Parish deputies on Tuesday.

Lacoste faces charges of indecent behavior with juvenile(s) and sexual battery– both of which are felonies.

Lacoste is a former Morgan City police officer. He was terminated in 1996 after his own department arrested him on two counts of molestation of a juvenile, MPD Chief James Blair said.

Court records show Lacoste was convicted on six counts of sex crimes against juveniles. He was convicted on a similar charge in 2014.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office say due to the ongoing investigation, details surrounding his arrest will be released at a later time.

Lacoste’s bond was set at $250,000.