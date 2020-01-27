Live Now
St. Mary Parish Courthouse receives bomb threat for second time in 5 days

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, for the second time in just five days.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly says the threat came in around 8:35 Monday morning.

He says personnel with the Franklin Police Department, Office of Homeland Security, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office began an evacuation of the courthouse building.

Once evacuated, the building was searched for “any suspicious devices” by law enforcement officials.

Beverly says the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department also sent in their K-9 bomb dog to help with the sweet of the building.

The building has been cleared and has returned to operating under normal business.

FPD is still investigating the threat.

