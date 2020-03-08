St. Mary Parish community mourns loss of local firefighter

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A local veteran firefighter has died.

Josh Francois of the Berwick Fire Department passed away Monday, March 2.

Plans for funeral services have not been announced at this time.

Francois was described by his colleagues as “a man with a servant’s heart and one who dedicated his life to assisting others during some of the hardest moments in their lives. ”

Following the announcement of his death, a GoFundMe was established to help the family of this ‘loyal and gold-hearted individual’.

“Josh gave so much to his community, to his friends, and to his family. It would be an amazing tribute to see those he touched unite together to assist his loved ones financially as they make arrangements to lay Josh to rest,” the GoFundMe page stated.

Additionally, an account has been set up at Patterson State Bank and donations can be made to the Josh Francois benefit account at any location.

Details surrounding Francois’ death were not released.