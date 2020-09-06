St. Mary Parish Boy Scout troops raise money for Hurricane Laura victims

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) As the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Laura are ongoing, several local Boy Scout troops in St. Mary Parish decided to support people in need.

BSA Troop 41 (Patterson), Cub Scout Pack 242 (Patterson), BSA Troop 49 (Morgan City), Cub Scout Pack 438 (Morgan City) and all of the Evangeline Area Council of Lafayette raised money Saturday with a jambalaya plate lunch sale.

The funds will be used to purchase supplies for first responders of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police, Lake Charles Fire Department, and multiple line crews.

“Our Scouts and their parents cooked a jambalaya plate lunch and served over 800 plates today.” Scoutmaster Jeremy Price said.

“It was an amazing site to watch these Scouts serve these strangers with a smile on their face and go out of their way to make sure the walk ups had drinks and food.”