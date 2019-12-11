Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Mary Parish: Body recovered from swamp buggy accident in Bayou Ramos

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of an occupant inside an overturned swamp buggy in Bayou Ramos has been recovered.

Two other occupants were safely pulled from the water immediately following the accident, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred while the three members were working, officials confirmed.

Further details are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family, officials said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Acadian Ambulance and St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories