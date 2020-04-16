St. Martinville woman with asthma battled COVID-19, and won

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) 30-year-old Lolo Carlos spent a week in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital battling COVID-19.

She says she will never forget the day she was allowed to go home.

“Oh, I cried,” Carlos said.

On April 3, Carlos was released from the hospital after spending six nights and seven days there, fighting for her life.

“I came home, and I just took my shoes off. I walked in the grass, and I cried,” Carlos said.

“It sounds so silly, but I missed the grass.”

For a week, Carlos was confined to her fifth-floor hospital room. She says every day she watched people walking and jogging outside in the sun, yet the only time she used her legs was to go to the bathroom.

“As soon as I felt the breeze, I was crying. It was an experience I don’t think I’ll ever forget,” Carlos recalled.

The day Carlos went home was a happy one, but she didn’t forget the lonely, long days she spent in her hospital room, battling COVID-19.

“One day I’m good. The next day I’m not. One day they’re like, ‘oh, you’re a step away from going home.’ Then I’d decline, and I’m not. So I was broken. I felt a little broken,” Carlos said.

She says the outpouring of love and support from friends, family and the hospital staff helped her find the strength to keep fighting.

Carlos has battled asthma her entire life, which made her fight against COVID-19 that much harder, but she says if she can beat the virus, others can too.

“Just stay positive,” Carlos encourage.