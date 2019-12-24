St. Martinville woman dies from injuries she sustained in a Dec. 12 crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 60-year-old St. Martinville woman has died weeks after a single-vehicle crash Hwy. 3039 near Caliste Olivier Road.

On Dec. 12, 2019, troopers were called to the scene at about 2:15 that morning where Arlene Higginbotham’s Mazda was found overturned in a ditch.

Higginbotham was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, investigators said.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. On December 24, troopers was notified that Higginbotham had died on December 19.

Impairment is unknown and this crash remains under investigation, State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.