St. Martinville water service to be temporarily shut off for repairs

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Water service for the city of St. Martinville will be temporarily shut off beginning at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to allow for city contractors to make necessary repairs.

The actual duration of the shut-off will depend on the conditions encountered, officials said.

When the water service is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. City said it apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Any further questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works

Department at (337) 394-2237.