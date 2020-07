ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville is planning to host a town hall meeting on community policing and how to bring the city together on Thursday at Adam Carlson Park Pavilion.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

Among the issues to be discussed are ways to bring the commiunity together, the city’s current form of government and issues and solutions for the community. Questions and comments will be welcome.