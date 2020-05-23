St. Martinville Police make arrest of suspect from 2018 murder of 17-year-old Malik Filer

ST. MARINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police have tracked down their suspect in the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Malik Filer.

Chief of Police Ricky Martin said Daylon “Ko Ko” Alexander was arrested earlier today on a warrant for second-degree murder. Alexander allegedly gunned down Filer while he was taking out the trash at his aunt’s house on Aug. 4, 2018. In January 2019, Bernard Mitchell IV was taken into custody as an accessory after the fact.

Martin thanked the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal’s Office for their assistance in tracking down Alexander.