St. Martinville police lobby closed to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The St. Martinville Police Department is closing its lobby to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, police chief Ricky Martin has confirmed.

Martin said the lobby area will be closed to the public out of precaution beginning Monday, January 4.

He said a cleaning crew will begin sanitizing the lobby and other areas where the employee may have frequented.

Staff members who work the desk will be required to wear a mask at all times until the area is deemed safe.

Martin said calls can still be made to 337-394-3001 for assistance.

He did not identify the employee or the area where they worked within the building.