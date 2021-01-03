St. Martinville police lobby closed to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The St. Martinville Police Department is closing its lobby to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, police chief Ricky Martin has confirmed.

Martin said the lobby area will be closed to the public out of precaution beginning Monday, January 4.

He said a cleaning crew will begin sanitizing the lobby and other areas where the employee may have frequented.

Staff members who work the desk will be required to wear a mask at all times until the area is deemed safe.

Martin said calls can still be made to 337-394-3001 for assistance. 

He did not identify the employee or the area where they worked within the building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar