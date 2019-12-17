St. Martinville police chief proves GED is legitimate

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Accusations that St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin falsified his high school equivalency diploma, or GED, surfaced after city officials received a copy of Chief Martin’s GED and a letter from an anonymous source in the mail.

The letter claimed the city official forged signatures on his GED and never actually graduated.

Martin denied the allegations from the beginning, and he says he now has proof that the letter is full of lies.

“I think it’s silly. I think it’s laughable that they’d stoop that low to try to discredit me and my integrity, but I’ll just keep pushing forward and do the right thing,” the chief said.

According to Mayor Melinda Mitchell, the St. Martinville police chief is required to have either a high school diploma or a GED.

Therefore, city officials were forced to address the situation.

Chief Martin reached out to the Louisiana Department of Education, who provided the city with Chief Martin’s official GED certificate and transcripts.

“I moved on. Now my main concern is finding out how my information was released because someone broke the law,” Chief Martin said.

Chief Martin said his GED was in his personnel file, a confidential file only city employees have access to.

“They’re using the word ‘whistle blower.’ They’re using the wrong word. They should be using the word ‘thief,'” Chief Martin told News 10.

Chief Martin says whoever took his GED out of his personnel file and released it to the public did so illegally.

“They’re trying to shift the attention from someone else towards me, and I really feel that’s what happened. That’s one of the reasons why it was done and probably the main reason,” Chief Martin added.

Chief Martin said the city council asked the police department to put together a report to turn into state police.

The council hopes state law enforcement will open an investigation to find out who released the chief’s confidential records.