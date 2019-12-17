Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Martinville police chief proves GED is legitimate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Accusations that St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin falsified his high school equivalency diploma, or GED, surfaced after city officials received a copy of Chief Martin’s GED and a letter from an anonymous source in the mail.

The letter claimed the city official forged signatures on his GED and never actually graduated.

Martin denied the allegations from the beginning, and he says he now has proof that the letter is full of lies.

“I think it’s silly. I think it’s laughable that they’d stoop that low to try to discredit me and my integrity, but I’ll just keep pushing forward and do the right thing,” the chief said.

According to Mayor Melinda Mitchell, the St. Martinville police chief is required to have either a high school diploma or a GED.

Therefore, city officials were forced to address the situation.

Chief Martin reached out to the Louisiana Department of Education, who provided the city with Chief Martin’s official GED certificate and transcripts.

“I moved on. Now my main concern is finding out how my information was released because someone broke the law,” Chief Martin said.

Chief Martin said his GED was in his personnel file, a confidential file only city employees have access to.

“They’re using the word ‘whistle blower.’ They’re using the wrong word. They should be using the word ‘thief,'” Chief Martin told News 10.

Chief Martin says whoever took his GED out of his personnel file and released it to the public did so illegally.

“They’re trying to shift the attention from someone else towards me, and I really feel that’s what happened. That’s one of the reasons why it was done and probably the main reason,” Chief Martin added.

Chief Martin said the city council asked the police department to put together a report to turn into state police.

The council hopes state law enforcement will open an investigation to find out who released the chief’s confidential records.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories