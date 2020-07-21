St. Martinville Police announce new community advisory committee

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville residents will soon be able to review police department policies, procedures and programs that affect the community as part of the department’s new community advisory committee.

Police Chief Ricky Martin announced Monday that anyone interested in being a committee member can contact him by phone at (337) 394-3001 or by email: rmartin@stmartinvillepolice.org.

He said the committees will consist of several members of the community from each district of the city who will have a direct link to the police department, and act as a liaison between the police department and the public.

‘The committee members will be educated in many police department functions and aspects and in turn can help us educate the community,’ Martin said.

Some of the committee’s will include:

Criminal Investigation Process

Court Process

Department Discipline Process

Civil Service

Department Policy

Arresting procedures

Use of force procedures

City Charter

Ride Along with Officers

Police Department Finances

Crash Review Board Process

Speaking to new hires prior to completion of hiring process.

Martin said he will meet with the committee members once a month to address questions and/or concerns from citizens.