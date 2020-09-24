St. Martinville mayor responds to city council’s proposal to make mayor a part-time position

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The St. Martinville city council is taking steps to make the position of mayor part-time.

Some council members believe it should be a part-time position, but Mayor Melinda Mitchell disagrees.

“I’ve been here a little over two years, and there’s no way it can be part-time. I’m working 24/7. When I’m in grocery stores, I’m working. I’m taking information,” Mayor Mitchell said.

On Monday, the St. Martinville city council proposed changing the mayor’s job from a full-time to a part-time position.

“Do we really need a full-time mayor? What does a full-time mayor do?” city councilman Craig Prosper asked.

Prosper says besides the city’s last three mayors, the city has always had a part-time mayor.

He believes it is not necessary to have a full-time mayor because he says most of the city’s day-to-day operations are handled by department heads.

“Basically, city hall runs itself. We have an administrator there right now. We have a superintendent at the barn, so we have people in place that takes care of all the day-to-day operation,” Prosper told News Ten.

Mayor Mitchell says her job entails alot. She says she manages over 70 employees, talks with constituents, goes over the city’s budget, and meets other mayors, grant writers, and economic developers.

“I’m here to help. Even after the office closes, I’m still working. There’s no way anybody can do this part time and be effective,” Mayor Mitchell told News Ten.

If this new change to the city’s charter is approved, it would not take effect until the next mayor is elected in 2022.