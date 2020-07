ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man was arrested on a warrant after an investigation into suspected sexual abuse of a juvenile.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Ginny Higgins said in a press release that Takaevin Jaquantae John Landry, 18, of St. Martinville, was arrested and charged with one count of indecent behavior of a juvenile. Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond set as of publication time.