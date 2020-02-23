St. Martinville man charged with attempted second degree murder

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 25-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following a disturbance at a residence, where he shot at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the home.

The occupant of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries, detectives say.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report of a disturbance with weapons in the 1100 block of Martin Dautreuil Road in Catahoula.

Following an investigation, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained a warrant of arrest for Lester Thomas Jr., of St. Martinville.

Thomas was located by deputies and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, detectives say.