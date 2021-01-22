St. Martinville man arrested on several drug charges following traffic stop

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 55-year-old St. Martinville man was arrested on several narcotics charges following a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as Warren Smothers, was stopped after allegedly crossing the center line at about 6:25 a.m.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they suspected marijuana to be in the vehicle and conducted a search. They reportedly found a “large bucket” containing hand-rolled joints, one hydrocodone pill, cocaine, synthetics marijuana and cash.

Smothers was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 (synthetic cannabinoids) three counts
  • Possession-schedule II narcotics (cocaine HCL)
  • Possession-schedule II narcotics (hydrocodone)
  • Violations of controlled dangerous: school zone
  • Violations of controlled dangerous: place of worship
  • Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses- two counts
  • Prohibited acts-possession of drug paraphernalia

Smothers was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. As of 5 p.m. Friday, no bond had been set.

