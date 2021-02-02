St. Martinville man arrested on child sex crime charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation that began in December led to the arrest of a 60-year-old St. Martinville man on child sex crime charges.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Leonard Lasseigne was arrested Tuesday morning on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Lasseigne was taken into custody following an investigation that began with a Dec. 14 complaint into alleged abuse of a juvenile.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had been set.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar