St. Martinville man arrested after authorities seize nearly 700 hits of LSD following traffic stop

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 29-year-old St. Martinville man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

On Monday morning, July 27, 2020, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 6400 block of Resweber Hwy.

Upon initial investigation, investigators that learned that the driver, Steven Touchet, did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Steven Touchet (SMPSO)

Following consent to search the vehicle, deputies located blotter paper with images of cartoon characters, a vial containing suspected liquid LSD, and materials associated with a mobile clandestine laboratory, authorities said.

The papers are utilized to infuse LSD onto each perforated square, with each sheet having the potential of 225 dosages.

The evidence recovered had the potential to produce approximately 675 “hits” of LSD, commonly referred to as acid, the SMPSO said.

Touchet was arrested on the following charges.

LA. R.S. 40:983-Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:966A (1)-Manufacture/distribution schedule I CDS (LSD)

LA. R.S. 32:104-Turning movements and required signals

LA. R.S. 32:861-Insurance required

Following his arrest, Tpuchet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said he believes this is “targeted distribution to the youth of our parish by the utilization of images of popular cartoon characters.”

“This seemingly harmless ‘paper’ could be a potentially deadly situation if accidentally accessed by a child,” he said in a statement.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it by utilizing the Narcotics Tip Line – (337) 394-2626. Please help us keep the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity.