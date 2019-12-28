Live Now
St. Martinville juvenile charged with attempted second-degree murder in Friday shooting

ST. MARTINVILLE, La., (KLFY) — A juvenile was arrested here for a Friday (Dec. 27) afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

An argument between two individuals in the 300 block of LaSalle St. ended with multiple shots being fired at a vehicle, according to St. Martinville Police (SMPD) Public Information Officer Adam Touchet.

Officers received a call shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in which a father reported his son having been shot in the leg. When officers arrived to speak to the father of the victim, they discovered the victim had transported himself to a residence on Governor Mouton St. in St. Martinville. He was later sent to a Lafayette hospital.

SMPD officers later tracked down a white pickup truck which was believed to be involved with the shooting, said Touchet. Officers observed three single gunshot holes on the tailgate of the truck, and a single gunshot hole on the back window which traveled through the truck and struck the front window.

The juvenile, whose identity cannot be released due to age, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. The juvenile has since been booked in the St. Martin Parish Jail.

