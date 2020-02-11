Live Now
St. Martinville couple arrested after toddler reportedly tested positive for narcotics

Hailee Romero (SMPSO)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY)- A St. Martinville couple was arrested following an investigation into an 11-month-old child appearing to be “under the influence of narcotics” at a local hospital.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation began on May 7, 2019, which led to a toddler testing positive for a “controlled dangerous substance.”

A search warrant was obtained for the parents’ home where detectives reportedly found narcotics.

The months-long investigation led to the arrest of Hailee Romero, 28, and Jacob Romero, 32 on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Jacob Romero (SMPSO)

Both suspects were arrested for warrants for the following charges:

  • One count of LA. R.S. 14:93.2.3—second degree cruelty to juveniles (felony)
  • One count of LA. R.S. 14:91.13- illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile (misdemeanor)
  • One count of LA. R.S. 40:966/C—possession of schedule I CDS (felony)
  • One count of LA. R.S. 40:967/C—possession of schedule II CDS (felony)

The Romeros were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional. Each received $10,500 bonds.

