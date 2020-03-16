St. Martinville closes city operated buildings to the public

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The city of St. Martinville announced Monday, March 16, 2020, that all city buildings will be closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The city will remain open for business transactions through the drive-thru window at city hall. Tonight’s city council meeting will be closed to the public. City officials and the media will be granted entry.

The meeting will be broad-casted on the City of St. Martinville & The St. Martinville Police Department’s Facebook Pages.

Citizens wishing to submit to a request to speak (yellow card) form are encouraged to submit their comments, questions and/or concerns, in writing, through the city hall drive-thru before 4:30 pm on Monday. Mayor’s Court has been canceled for March.

As of now, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Martinville, officials said.

“We encourage all citizens of St. Martinville to engage in social distancing, refrain from attending large gatherings of over 50 people, and continue taking personal hygiene measures to minimize the spread of germs. Any new information will be disseminated as it is made available to city officials,” the St. Martinville Police Department said in a statement.