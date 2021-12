NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Prosper, 60, was arrested in New Orleans for domestic abuse simple battery, according to New Orleans Police Department.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday at 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sugar Bowl Drive.

Prosper was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one charge of domestic abuse simple battery.