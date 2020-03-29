St. Martinville changes City Hall drive-thru hours

1  of  3
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Effective immediately, the St. Martinville City Hall drive-thru will change hours of operation to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All municipal buildings are still closed to the public.

St. Martinville residents are encouraged to use the city’s online kiosk or night depository to make payments for utility bills outside of these new hours of operation.

St. Martinville’s Utility Bill Online Kiosk can be accessed by visiting https://app2.teleasy.com/stmartinvillewebportal/.

City Hall can be reached by phone at (337) 394-2230, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of St. Martinville would also like to remind our community that the State Fire Marshal has ordered a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is to remain in effect until rescinded.

