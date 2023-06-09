ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Zydeco artists Corey Ledet and Donna Angelle give thanks to an artists after a mural was painted of them in St. Martin Parish.

Musical artist, Corey Ledet, took to his Facebook to give thanks to ‘Jess the Mask Maker’ and ‘Visit St. Martin Parish’ after a mural was painted of Ledet and his cousin, Donna Angelle, on an electrical box in downtown Breaux Bridge.

In his post Ledet said, “For those that don’t know, me and Donna are cousins and we come from a very long line and rich musical background that dates back to the 1800s of various styles of music. We also have that kouri-vini kréyòl language flowing through our blood. (it’s not just a new band wagon for us) It’s who we are from right in the middle of, St. Martin Parish a little village called Parks Louisiana.”