BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – One YouTuber put together an event allowing Acadiana locals to participate in a very unique activity.

Community engagement is a priority for many Acadiana residents.

YouTuber Barry Bennett, known as “Barry Da C-E-O”, has always strived to bring the community together.

Those efforts were shown at Arceneaux Park as he put together the first-ever Gel Squad gel blaster wars.

“We got an obstacle course set up,” Bennett said. “We are doing this for the community just to bring out the kids. Get them off the phones. Get them active and just have a lot of fun.”

Bennett is a big advocate for the new family-friendly activity known as gel blasters on his YouTube page. He said this event is six months in the making and is excited for the day to have finally arrived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He partnered with a few different companies that specialize in creating gel blasters.

“They reached out to me once they saw the platform growing,” Bennett said. “We want to try to work with you on getting this event put together.”

Bennett said the purpose of this event is to allow local kids to interact with others in the community.

He explained how this is important for him to put on activities like this for residents.

“No one was doing this before I want to be able to say that I started this trend and to get these kids out here,” Bennett said.

Now Bennett said he plans to put together more activities like this coming in the near future.