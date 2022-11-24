ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

Misti Romero, 40, of Youngsville has been identified as the victim, according to SMPSO.

SMPSO said that around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway in Broussard and located Romero dead in a business parking lot.

During the investigation, Andrew DeRouen, 54, of New Iberia was identified as the suspect.

According to SMPSO, DeRouen was found dead at a New Iberia residence from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.