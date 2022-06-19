ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — William Francis Jr., 35, of Youngsville, and 17 others were detained after a Saturday night cockfighting bust in St. Martin Parish.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins, deputies responded to reports of a suspected cockfighting operation taking place in Cecilia.

She said on arrival they observed 18 people conducting cockfights in a wooded area near the 2300 block of Main Hwy.

They were detained and cited with one count each of cockfighting and cruelty to animals and released with a citation, Higgins said.

Francis was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 (2 counts) Manufacture; Distribution: Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (1 count) Possession of a Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime (1 count) Possession of a Firearm/Concealed by a Convicted Felon (1 count) Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1 count)



He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

An investigation is ongoing.