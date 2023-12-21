ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)—Porche Calais was arrested in 2022 for not cooperating with law enforcement in their search for missing man Albert Willis Jr. Calais is now out on bond and said she wants to clear her name.

“I don’t know how they can just place me in the scene of this. I don’t understand it,” Calais said.

Willis went missing in June 2021. His remains were discovered in December of 2022 near where he was last seen. During the initial investigation, St. Martinsville police said they were drawn to Calais after getting a tip she and Willis were together the night before he went missing. According to Chief Ricky Martin, they were able to obtain video evidence showing them together. Calais refuses to believe that is the case.

“They don’t have any evidence. I don’t know that man like that,” she said.

Police charged Calais with obstruction of justice for not cooperating with their investigation. Now, Calais is seeking help after she believes she is being falsely accused of something she had no part in.

“I want to get down to it,” Calais said. “I need help. I need a lawyer.”

News 10 has confirmed with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Calais’s file has not made it to them yet. Updates will be provided as soon as information becomes available.

