BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– A woman is now in the hospital after a Breaux Bridge shooting Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened at 6:50 p.m. on Martin and Arnaud Street. Authorities said the the victim, who neighbors called “Ms. D”, was sitting on the couch when a bullet went through the window and struck her.
The victim was brought to the hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.
